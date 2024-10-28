Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe Conveys Condolences to the Families of Late Chavuma FC Players and Zambian Football Family Following a Tragic Accident That Claimed Seven Lives

28 October 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") President Dr Patrice Motsepe is deeply saddened by the tragic news of a road accident in Zambia that claimed the lives of seven players from Chavuma Town Council Football Club.

The CAF President Dr Motsepe conveys his and CAF's deepest condolences to the families of the seven players, Football Association of Zambia ("FAZ") President Andrew Kamanga and the Zambian people.

Dr Motsepe said: "It is with profound sadness that I learned of the tragic road accident that claimed the lives and severely injured members of the Chavuma Town Council Football Club who were on their way to a North Western Province Division One League match.

"I convey my personal and CAF's deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased and the Football Association of Zambia. We hope and pray that those who were injured will fully recover soon. May God comfort and console the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased and the Football Association of Zambia."

May the souls of the departed players rest in eternal peace.

