Botswana: Ambassador Engages Botswana Police to Guarantee Safety of Zimbabweans Facing Threats of Violence As Masisi, Khama Tiff Escalates

THE safety of Zimbabweans legally resident in Botswana has been guaranteed after the embassy engaged police following threats of violence against foreigners.

The assurance comes following reports Batswana were planning a wave of attacks on Zimbabweans after Zanu PF elements led by Patrick Chinamasa invaded the neighbouring country and campaigned for the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) ahead of October 30 harmonised elections in which incumbent leader, President Mokgweetsi Masisi is seeking reelection.

In a statement Friday, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Botswana, Henry Mukonoweshuro appealed to Zimbabwean nationals to be extra vigilant in the wake of the threats of violence.

"Following recent social media reports alleging possible involvement of Zimbabwean nationals in the Botswana electoral processes and the negative reactions thereafter, the Embassy wishes to advise all Zimbabwean nationals resident in Botswana to exercise caution during this election period.

"The Embassy has been assured by the Botswana Police Services (BPS) that all law-abiding citizens, including Zimbabweans should not fear to go ahead about their daily routine during the electoral period," said Mukonoweshuro.

Former Zengeza West and St Mary's legislator, Job Sikhala last week warned Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu PF, against exposing Zimbabweans in the diaspora by interfering in other nations' domestic governance.

The tough-talking opposition politician, who is the current chairman of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), was commenting on a rally held recently in Botswana, at which former president Ian Khama said Zanu PF has deployed agents to rig the forthcoming elections in that country.

He alleges Zanu PF party led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is chairman of the regional Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc, has been involved in the rigging of the recent elections in Mozambique.

He also pointed out the party's nocturnal involvement in South Africa's polls held in May this year.

"As Zimbabweans, we are being risked to be hated everywhere in the region because of a stinking party that loves to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries.

"They are the loudest to cry against interference in the domestic affairs of our own country but found practicing exactly the same in other nations," said Sikhala, who recently spent 595 days in pretrial detention.

"The rigging cancer has been spread throughout the region. Everyone is crying against the activities of Zanu PF," he added.

"They must not create problems for our people living in those countries through their activities in the region. They are no different from those countries sponsoring terrorism in other regions!!!"