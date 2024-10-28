Uganda: Parents Urged to Support Children's Talents in School

Speaking during a thanksgiving and Primary Seven candidates' dedication ceremony on Sunday at Parental Care Nursery and Primary School in Bushenyi, Senior Presidential Adviser on Public Relations, Mary Karooro Okurut, emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting children's talents.

Parents in Bushenyi have been called upon to identify and nurture their children's talents while they are in school. This appeal comes amidst a noted decline in school involvement in Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) programs at both national and regional levels.

Speaking during a thanksgiving and Primary Seven candidates' dedication ceremony on Sunday at Parental Care Nursery and Primary School in Bushenyi, Senior Presidential Adviser on Public Relations, Mary Karooro Okurut, emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting children's talents.

"Every child has a talent or gift, and as a parent, it's your responsibility to discover it, whether at school or at home. This support will encourage the child to take interest and grow their talent," Ms Karooro said.

She also reminded students to appreciate their parents' efforts and be content with what they have, as success is built over time.

John Mawazo, deputy inspector of Schools in Bushenyi, also stressed the significance of discipline in fostering talent development.

"The role of both parents and schools in cultivating discipline is crucial for nurturing children's talents," Mawazo noted.

He urged parents to inquire about their children's talents during school visits, as a way of providing both academic and creative support.

Ms Mary Karooro Okurut urged parents to coordinate with teachers to keep abreast of their children's progress He added that fathers should be more involved in this process, as their absence often creates a gap between them and their children.

Elvider Nshemereirwe, director of Parental Care Nursery and Primary School, praised the school's commitment to talent development.

The school is ranked number one in the western region and fifth nationally in MDD, with its students scheduled to perform for the First Lady in December.

"This opportunity inspires the children to hone their talents," Nshemereirwe remarked, urging parents to stay engaged in their children's talent growth both at home and school.

As Primary Seven candidates prepare for the upcoming Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) in November, parents have been advised to avoid unnecessary visits to the schools. Nshemereirwe explained that these visits can disrupt the candidates' focus and preparation.

"We've stopped parents and visitors from seeing our candidates, and we are not allowing success cards. We have prayed for everything they will use during the exams," she said.

The call for parents to engage more actively in their children's holistic development comes at a critical time when the value of extracurricular programs like MDD is being reconsidered in Uganda's education system.