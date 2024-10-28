Ethiopia: A Busy Week for PM Abiy

PM Abiy, Guterres inaugurate renovated Africa Hall

PM Abiy arrived in Kazan city, Russia ahead of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and First Lady Zinash Tayachew accompanied by ministerial delegation arrived in Kazan City of Russia on Tuesday to attend the 2024 BRICS Summit. The delegation received a warm welcome upon the arrival at the airport in Kazan.

After endorsing Ethiopia's BRICS membership last year, Ethiopia became a full member of BRICS since January 2024. For the First time, Ethiopian Government delegation led by Prime Minister Abiy attended the official BRICS Summit organized in Kazan city of Russia this week.

On Monday afternoon, prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres along with African Union Commissioner, Mousa Faki Mahmat and other guests inaugurated the renovated Africa Hall.

During the day, PM Abiy received UNSG António Guterres at his office and discussed on regional and multilateral issues.