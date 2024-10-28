East Africa: Ethiopia, Malaysia Forge Stronger Ties

27 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

-Eye expanded trade, investment

- Ethiopia and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations that have flourished for over half a century, according to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

During an official working visit to Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Abiy held discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, where the two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral ties.

In a media statement, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized the significance of the over 50-year relationship between the two nations. Both leaders underscored the importance of high-level visits and dialogue in elevating cooperation across key areas.

In a message to Malaysian businesses, Abiy encouraged them to explore Ethiopia's fast-growing economy, which offers promising opportunities for international collaboration. The two countries identified several strategic sectors for enhanced cooperation, including trade, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and renewable energy, aligning with Ethiopia's long-term development ambitions.

Abiy also expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by Anwar Ibrahim and the Malaysian people during the Ethiopian delegation's visit. "Such strengthened ties are essential for sustainable partnerships that benefit both nations," Abiy noted, envisioning future collaboration that fosters economic growth and mutual prosperity.

During their visit to Kula Lumpur, Ethiopia's high-level delegation visited various industries and development activities.

