Ethiopia: Envoys Applaud Addis' Corridor Project for Image Transformation

- Ambassadors and heads of missions from various countries have commended Ethiopia's ongoing corridor development project, highlighting its role in modernizing the capital and enhancing its global image.

During a tour of key developments yesterday, the diplomats praised the city's transformation efforts in line with international smart city standards. The delegation visited several landmark projects, including the Adwa Museum, Bole Rwanda corridor, and other modernization initiatives aimed at elevating Addis Ababa's status as a vibrant, modern metropolis.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Chargé d'Affaires of the Jordanian Embassy in Ethiopia, Emad Masalmeh (PhD), remarked: "I have visited many times, and the corridor development reflects Ethiopia's journey toward modernization. This is a significant achievement for both the city and the country." He added that the rapid urban development enhances the city's appeal to residents and tourists while reinforcing Addis Ababa's diplomatic importance.

The corridor development project has improved public spaces, enhanced residents' livelihoods, and boosted tourism, noted the officials. Addis Ababa City Government Culture, Arts, and Tourism Bureau Head, Hirut Kasa (PhD), emphasized that the city's transformation embodies a unique blend of tradition and modernity. "Tourism serves as a bridge to foster mutual understanding across borders, and our city's remarkable transformation has enriched its appeal to global visitors," Hirut said.

She further highlighted that the corridor development fosters inclusive growth, creating vibrant spaces that celebrate the capital's historical and cultural heritage. "Addis Ababa's diverse heritage is preserved, connecting the past with the future," she added.

Minister-Counselor Elikem Ahadzi from the Ghanaian Embassy also expressed admiration for the rapid pace of change. "I have witnessed the transformation firsthand over the past few months. The development in areas like Adwa Museum has been impressive, with progress unfolding every day," he noted.

The ambassadors and officials toured multiple sites, including Bole Rwanda, the Addis Ababa Museum, and other corridor projects. They emphasized that the city's ongoing transformation not only enhances its global standing but also creates a dynamic, inclusive environment that aligns with Ethiopia's vision for sustainable urban development.