Addis Ababa — - Gelila Manufacturing PLC has officially commenced production of export-standard shoes and soles at Bole Lemi Industrial Park, marking a significant milestone with an investment capital of two billion Birr.

The inaugural ceremony, held yesterday, was attended by officials, invited guests, and industry stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Deputy CEO of the Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) for Corporate Resource Management, Alemayehu Seifu, emphasized that the participation of local companies like Gelila Manufacturing would play a crucial role in advancing Ethiopia's economic reform efforts. "This operation will not only generate foreign exchange but also create job opportunities and add value to the leather sector," he stated, underscoring the IPDC's commitment to supporting both local and foreign investors.

Gelila Manufacturing Owner and CEO, Berhe Asefa, highlighted that the company's production currently stands at 2,000 pairs of shoes per day, with plans to increase to 4,000 pairs when operating at full capacity. "Our focus is on producing export-standard footwear to serve both local and global markets," Berhe said.

The company is also pursuing ambitious expansion projects. In collaboration with Futon, Gelila Manufacturing is constructing a large bus assembly plant at Mekelle Industrial Park, covering 22,000 hectares. The plant, expected to be completed by May, will assemble electric, fuel, and hydrogen buses. Additionally, Gelila is partnering with an Italian company to produce high-standard chancy products.

The Bole Lemi Industrial Park, where Gelila Manufacturing operates, has already provided jobs for approximately 27,000 citizens, demonstrating the park's impact on employment and economic development.

Berhe affirmed the company's commitment to continue contributing to Ethiopia's economic growth by enhancing the leather value chain, generating foreign currency, and driving job creation.

The government is actively attracting private investment in manufacturing industry by providing export incentives, customs duty exemptions, tax holidays, and competitive land lease rates.