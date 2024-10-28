Ethiopia: New Irrigation Projects Set to Boost Commercial Agriculture

- Irrigation projects currently under construction will play a critical role in advancing commercial agriculture, according to Irrigation and Lowland Minister Abraham Belay (PhD).

The Minister, who leads the steering committee for the Productivity Enhancement Support for Integrated Agro-Industrial Parks and Youth Employment (PESAPYE) project, stated that the government is working closely with financial institutions to expand irrigation infrastructure.

Three major irrigation sites-Taba, Belechit, and Gidabo-have been evaluated by the committee, and Abraham emphasized the need for seamless coordination to complete the projects on time. The projects will primarily benefit youth in the Amhara, Oromia, and Sidama states, offering them employment opportunities, though the impact is expected to extend far beyond job creation.

"These projects will shift agricultural activities toward a more commercial focus," said Abraham. He also highlighted that businesses have already begun engaging at the early stages of development, ensuring continuity from groundwork to full operation.

The growing agro-processing sector, which depends on reliable agricultural outputs, will also benefit from these irrigation initiatives. "Strengthening agriculture through sustainable irrigation solutions is essential to meeting the demand of Ethiopia's expanding agro-industrial parks," the Minister remarked.

Agriculture Minister and committee member Girma Amentie (PhD) praised the irrigation efforts and called for increased financial resources to accelerate completion. "These projects are not just about irrigation; they represent a critical step toward achieving commercial agricultural transformation," Girma emphasized, underscoring the importance of timely delivery.