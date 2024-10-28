Mozambique: Young People in Moma Burn Police Station and Frelimo HQ

28 October 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

In response to a protest led by young people in Lulalua, Moma, Nampula the Moma district police command sent reinforcements which could not contain the protest. All the police officers who were sent to restore order fled, and the local command was set on fire, including motorbikes and a police vehicle.

Lalaua residents said that the population seized an AK 47 firearm abandoned by the police. The houses of the commander, the head of the administrative post, and the headquarters of the Frelimo party was also set on fire.

The operation began in the late evening and lasted through the night, with the population identifying the homes of local police officers. The police had all fled and there were no reports of  houses of individual police being set on fire. There were no shots and no attacks by the police.

The demonstrators released all their detainees.

