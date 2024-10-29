Sudan: Ministry Decision to Hold Certificate Exams 'Political and Discriminatory' - Sudan Teachers

Dabanga Sudan — Sudan's ongoing conflict has devastated all sectors of society, with education bearing some of the worst consequences. In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Sudanese Teachers' Committee (STC) leading member Duriya Babiker pointed to safety concerns, economic hardship, and political obstacles that prevent the school year from resuming equitably.

"The war that began on April 15, 2023, has brought disaster across Sudan, especially to education," Babiker told Radio Dabanga reporter Ashraf Abdelaziz in an interview. "Students and teachers are now displaced, homeless, or trapped in conflict zones, where they endure daily suffering without security or stable livelihoods."

The United Nation's Children Fund (UNICEF) says that around 19 million children are out of school. Babiker noted that about 10,400 schools now serve as shelters or military barracks, casting "a dark shadow" over the future of Sudan's education.

'Politically motivated'

Babiker criticised the recent decision to reopen schools in so-called "safe" states, calling it politically driven rather than educationally sound.

She questioned the state's commitment to a safe and functioning educational process. "Schools need a safe environment, yet many teachers haven't received salaries, and essential supplies are lacking. This decision to reopen schools is a political gesture rather than a genuine effort to rebuild education."

She cited an incident in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, where the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) bombed a school, killing dozens of children, as evidence of the dangers students face even in "safe" zones. "In other states, poverty keeps many students out of school, as families can't afford even basic needs like breakfast or textbooks," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Resuming exams

Babiker was particularly concerned about the federal Ministry of Education's decision to resume Certificate exams in December, calling it "discriminatory". "This move ignores students trapped in unsafe regions, denying them equal educational rights," she said.

"Scheduling exams now disregards the movement restrictions and security risks that make travel dangerous, let alone the difficulty of securing exams".

In October last year, the federal Education Ministry's instructed the resumption of studies in the areas controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). The Sudanese Teachers' Committee rejected the decision to resume studies in safe areas, calling it "an entry point to divide Sudan".

As reported by Dabanga earlier this month, schools in areas under RSF control were not notified by the federal Ministry of Education about its decision to resume Certificate exams in December.

The situation concerning education in areas controlled by the RSF confirms the stance of the de facto government in Port Sudan. The Sudan Media Forum reported in September that the federal Ministry of Health considers the areas under RSF control 'unreachable' and neither provides medical aid nor financial support to the health ministries in these areas.