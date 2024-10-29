Zimbabwe: Money Laundering Suspect Arrested After 'Suspicious' Spending Spree Granted Bail

29 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 29-year-old Chitungwiza man, Ishmael Shayanewako arrested last week on money laundering charges has been granted US$500 bail.

Shayanewako was arrested following his suspicious spending spree, which saw him purchasing a Toyota Hilux GD6 vehicle for US$36,000 and a five-room house in Manyame Park valued at US$27,000.

He appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who freed him on stringent reporting conditions.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that detectives from CID Chitungwiza received information about Shayanewako's lavish spending on October 23, leading to his arrest while driving his new vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a purse containing R198,800.

Shayanewako was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of his funds, and further investigations revealed that the cash and property recovered were likely proceeds of crime.

He will return to court on December 20, pending the finalization of investigations.

