Highlanders FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sihlangu Dlodlo has died aged 60.

Dlodlo was found dead at his Bulawayo residence, Monday evening and police investigations are currently underway.

Dlodlo joined Highlanders in April, taking over from Ronald Moyo who resigned in February.

Before joining Highlanders, Dlodlo previously worked for Innscor and Lobels as a Marketing Executive and General Manager respectively.

More to follow...