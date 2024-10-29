Africa: WHO in Africa, WomenLift Health Sign Pivotal Agreement to Strengthen Women's Leadership in Health

Addis Ababa — World Health Organization (WHO) in the African Region and WomenLift Health today crossed a major milestone, cementing a crucial partnership to bolster investments in women's leadership in health and promote gender equity in the sector across the region.

The two organizations formally signed an agreement to augment the existing women empowerment initiatives at WHO in the African Region that aim to enhance the leadership capacity of mid- to senior-level women leaders as well as to equip them to navigate complex health challenges, foster resilience and strengthen their leadership capacities.

The agreement, signed at the opening of a three-day leadership workshop organized for women health leaders in Addis Ababa from 28 - 30 October 2024, stems from the two organizations' strong commitment to promote women's leadership in health.

Under the Transformation Agenda Initiative, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, committed to building an empowered and motivated workforce, with a special emphasis on fostering the success and development of women in the Organization.

WomenLift Health is committed to expanding the power and influence of talented women in global health and catalysing systemic change to achieve gender equality in leadership. It envisions a world where diverse, accomplished leaders come together to transform health outcomes globally.

"Promoting women's leadership in health is not only a matter of fairness but also crucial for improving health outcomes in Africa. Women leaders bring invaluable perspectives and experiences to the global health landscape. Through this partnership, we are shaping the future of health in Africa, by empowering women to lead with confidence, vision and purpose," said Dr Moeti.

The workshop provided targeted training, mentorship, and collaborative sessions for mid- and senior-level women professionals across WHO in the African Region. The participants engaged in a diverse range of activities designed to create a cohort of resilient, empowered women leaders, fully equipped to tackle the complex challenges in global health.

"Investing in women's leadership in health shapes not only their individual career trajectory, but also the future of global health. By building a resilient pipeline of skilled women leaders, we're laying the groundwork for transformative, inclusive leadership and I am delighted to see this come alive though our partnership with WHO in the African Region," said Dr Norah Obudho, WomenLift Health's East Africa Director.

Under Dr Moeti's leadership, a series of initiatives have been launched at WHO in the African Region to create an inclusive environment where women leaders can thrive. These include the Africa Women Health Champions initiative; Pathways to Leadership programme for female staff; Women in Leadership Speaker Series; Women in Leadership Masterclass; and the Mwele Malecela mentorship programme for women in neglected tropical diseases.

The collaboration with WomenLift Health augments these ongoing initiatives at WHO in the African Region to strengthen women's leadership in health. Through the workshop more than 30 women leaders will gain essential skills and insights necessary for effective leadership in the health sector. The partnership will also cultivate critical leadership competencies and provide a platform for women to explore personal leadership perspectives, amplify their voice and lead with purpose.

"Women are the backbone of the healthcare system, accounting for the majority of the healthcare workforce. Our partnership with WHO in the African Region is an important step forward in investing in women to rise to decision-making roles and ensure, with diversity, we have better health outcomes for our communities," said Akhona Tshangela, Southern Africa Director at WomenLift Health.

Over the past decade, WHO in the African Region has made significant strides in advancing gender equity, achieving a progressive increase in female representation across its workforce. These proactive measures are critical for achieving gender parity in leadership roles and within the broader health sector. However, further dedicated efforts are needed to close the gender equity gap and ensure equal opportunities at all levels. This partnership between WHO in the African Region and WomenLift Health represents a critical step toward advancing these goals.