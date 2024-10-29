South Africa: DA Leader Steenhuisen Requested to Address EC Tourist Safety Crisis With GNU Ministers

The economy of Nelson Mandela Bay and the entire Eastern Cape is facing a massive crisis due to the safety and security of tourists being threatened by criminals.

The recent surge in abductions in the Eastern Cape, along with crime and vandalism at the Gqeberha beachfront, has negatively impacted tourism and the province's economy.

Today, we were joined by DA Leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen to discuss these pressing issues affecting Nelson Mandela Bay and the province. (see pictures here and here)

The DA believes that a specialised provincial task force must be created to work hand in hand with tourism operators to safeguard tourists and restore confidence in our tourism industry.

To address the challenges in NMB, establishing a South African Police Service Beachfront Tourism Protection Unit is essential. This dedicated unit will enhance safety in tourist areas and improve the overall experience for both visitors and residents.

We have requested Minister Steenhuisen to raise both these matters with the Ministers of Police and Tourism to ensure urgent intervention as the summer season approaches.

Specific to Nelson Mandela Bay, it is critical to assess the readiness of the Beachfront Safety Cluster. Additionally, ongoing damage to city assets along the beachfront continues to undermine the tourism experience. Delayed repairs exacerbate safety concerns, ultimately affecting the broader tourism industry and associated employment.

The DA is proposing a five-point plan for a safer beachfront to be implemented immediately:

Establish a dedicated beachfront policing unit comprising SAPS, Metro Police, and the Traffic Department.

Operate a 24-hour Metro Police satellite office at the beachfront.

Increase metro police and safety vehicle and foot patrols along the beachfront in support of the Beachfront Policing Unit.

Launch enhanced crime prevention operations in collaboration with the metro police, traffic department, private armed response companies, and neighbourhood watches.

Repair all faulty streetlights along the beachfront and walkways and introduce 24/7 monitored CCTV cameras linked to a rapid response unit.

Only when NMB's coalition government, along with the provincial and national governments, takes crime and tourism seriously will the rest of South Africa and the world recognise Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape as premier tourist destinations.