Kenya: Absentee Committee Chairs Risk Losing Positions, Speaker Wetangula Warns

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has read the riot act to chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of departmental, audit, appropriations, and other select committees for repeatedly skipping house sessions

The National Assembly Speaker warned that they risk removal from their roles if the tendency persists.

In an address at the National Assembly leadership retreat in Naivasha on Monday, Speaker Wetang'ula expressed the crucial role committee chairpersons play in the legislative house, noting that they serve as a key link between the legislature and the executive.

"You are the primary point of contact and oversight for Cabinet interactions. Cabinet members appear before you and before the plenary, and you must engage with them on a deeper level than just the questions posed on the floor," he stated.

"You can't fulfill this responsibility if you don't attend House sessions and listen to members' contributions."

The Speaker remarked that committee chairpersons and vice-chairpersons diligently attend sitting so the House would never grapple with quorum issues.

"If you're consistently absent from committee meetings, you're essentially relinquishing your authority to your vice-chair, only showing up to sign the attendance sheet or make a brief appearance on camera. That should never be the case," Wetangula said.

The National Assembly Speaker emphasized his commitment to streamlining legislative processes and eliminating unnecessary delays urging the committee leadership to stay true to their cause.

"As chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of committees, you hold positions of privilege. You receive additional compensation and enjoy travel privileges because you are leaders. The least you can do in return is to consistently attend House sessions," Wetangula asserted.

He urged committee leaders to maximize this flexibility by maintaining attendance and engaging actively to prevent delays in House business.

"I encourage avoiding the need to call for a quorum bell from the House floor. In other comparable jurisdictions, like the House of Commons, it's common to see only about 10 members present in the chamber on a typical afternoon," he explained.

"Other members are often engaged in committee rooms, prepared to return to the House when needed. The Whips play a crucial role, especially during voting, by calling members back to ensure quorum, as voting without quorum would be unlawful," he added.

The Speaker warned that any bill, motion, or petition called for response or debate by an absent chairperson, vice-chairperson, or Member of Parliament would be immediately set aside.

"The quality of legislation doesn't depend solely on the debate on the House floor. Instead, it is grounded in the quality of the bill's draft, the thoroughness of public participation, and committee work," he stated.

"By the third reading, if committee chairs have rigorously examined the bill, any necessary amendments will have been addressed, ultimately shaping high-quality legislation," Wetangula said.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, encouraged members, particularly committee chairs, to prioritize attending House sessions during the key hours between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

"This is when the Speaker or presiding chair will allow you to speak at length, as there are usually fewer people waiting to contribute. It's a prime opportunity for chairs to advance House business and truly showcase their work," he explained.