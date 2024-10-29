Zimbabwe: Four Dead, Two Hospitalised After Drinking Aloe Vera Concoction in Mutare

28 October 2024
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

In a tragic incident on Friday, four people lost their lives while two others were hospitalized after consuming a homemade concoction prepared with aloe vera at Gonorenda Homestead in Marange, Mutare.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the unfortunate event took place on October 27 around 4 p.m.

The ZRP confirmed that three of the four deceased victims have been identified by their families.

They were Joseph Myambo, 45; Brighton Gwenzi Chibhosho, 27; and Kudakwashe Marambire, 44.

The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be confirmed by next of kin.

"The ZRP reports a sad incident in which four people died while two others were admitted at Mutambara Mission Hospital after drinking a concoction made from aloe vera plant," the police statement read.

The remaining two individuals, who were also affected by the mixture, are currently receiving medical treatment at Mutambara Mission Hospital.

Authorities have yet to provide details on the circumstances surrounding the preparation of the drink, and whether the individuals intended to consume it for health or other reasons.

