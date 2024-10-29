Algeria: President Tebboune Meets With Algerian Diaspora in Oman

Muscat — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, met on Monday in Muscat members of the Algerian community established in the Sultanate of Oman, as part of his state visit to this brotherly country.

Following his tradition during overseas visits, President Tebboune met with Algerian diaspora so as to hear their concerns.

The visit of the President of the Republic to the Sultanate of Oman aims to bolster the bonds of brotherhood, cooperation and consultation between the two brotherly countries.