Algeria: President Tebboune Meets With Algerian Diaspora in Oman

28 October 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Muscat — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, met on Monday in Muscat members of the Algerian community established in the Sultanate of Oman, as part of his state visit to this brotherly country.

Following his tradition during overseas visits, President Tebboune met with Algerian diaspora so as to hear their concerns.

The visit of the President of the Republic to the Sultanate of Oman aims to bolster the bonds of brotherhood, cooperation and consultation between the two brotherly countries.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.