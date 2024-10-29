South Africa: Home Affairs Official Busted in Fake Marriage Scam - South African News Briefs - October 29, 2024

Home Affairs Official Linked to Fake Marriage Syndicate in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police have linked a Home Affairs official to a fake marriage syndicate in Durban, reports EWN. Three people were arrested following the discovery of an illicit operation in Greyville, where South African women were illegally married to undocumented foreigners using stolen IDs. Police found that fraud at the site included spousal visa applications. Three suspects were apprehended in the act, one caught destroying evidence as police closed in. A cache of ID copies and forms was discovered at the premises. Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that a Home Affairs official was involved in the operation. “We are concerned that a Home Affairs official has been working with the suspects to facilitate these illegal marriages,” he said, adding that the official has not yet been arrested.

Three Men Questioned Over Gauteng Mother-Daughter Murder

Gauteng police have taken three men in for questioning related to the recent kidnapping and murder of Hester Flemming, 52, and her mother, Cecilia Johanna Flemming, 82, reports IOL. Their bodies were discovered in an abandoned mine shaft on Monday, October 28, 2024. The two women were reportedly kidnapped following a farm attack and robbery late Friday night into early Saturday morning at a property in Eikenhof, about 20 minutes from Sandton. Private investigator Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services said every possible lead was followed with dedicated efforts since their disappearance. SAPS Search and Rescue recovered the bodies from the mine shaft. “One suspect was arrested after items taken during the robbery were found in his possession,” Bolhuis said. The suspect appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on October 28, 2024, and remains in custody. Three more men have been detained for questioning regarding the robbery and kidnapping.

Health Minister: Spaza Shop Owners May Face Charges After Children’s Deaths

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi announced that spaza shop owners in Naledi may be charged if a link is established between the chemicals found in six deceased children and items from the shops, reports EWN. Earlier this month, the government confirmed that the deaths were caused by organophosphate pesticides, specifically terbufos, typically used in agriculture. The children became ill after sharing snacks bought from a local spaza shop. One child was found with a packet of crisps purchased there, though tests on the crisps returned negative results for organophosphates. The National Health Laboratory is analyzing swabs from the shop to confirm any connection to the pesticides. "Will spaza shop owners be charged? Yes, if a link is found," said Motsoaledi, noting that officials suspect shop owners may have used the pesticides for rodent control.

