South Africa: Former Police Sergeant Alongside Constable and Reservist Appear in Court On Corruption Cases

A 52-year-old former Police Sergeant, Andries Mafalo, previously attached to the Lebowakgomo Police Station, along with ex-colleagues Constable Steve Segoale (40) and Reservist Constable Calvin Mphahlele (42), appeared before Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Monday 28 October 2024 facing charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice, and business burglary.

Sergeant Mafalo and Constable Segoale were granted bail of R3 000-00 each on the charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

In a separate burglary case, Sergeant Mafalo and Reservist Constable Mphahlele were remanded in custody until Tuesday 29 November 2024, for a bail application.

The arrests occurred on Friday 25 October 2024 and Sunday, 27 October 2024 respectively, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit in Limpopo, which linked the members to a series of unlawful activities.

Sergeant Mafalo was dismissed from the Police Service after being implicated in incidents where he and the two officers allegedly extorted cash from an individual accused of possessing dagga. The recent charges involve a burglary case where he and Reservist Constable Mphahlele allegedly broke into a shop owned by a foreign national in May 2023, stealing cash and cigarettes without registering the evidence or opening a case.

Police investigations are ongoing.