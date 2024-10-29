Uganda: Breaking Barriers - Strengthening Communities for Adolescent Wellness in Uganda

29 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

In Uganda, urgent initiatives are being launched to address the critical issue of teenage pregnancies and promote safe motherhood, thereby enhancing adolescent wellness.

The Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2020 reveals that approximately 25% of girls aged 15-19 face the challenges associated with early pregnancies.

Dr. Rachael Beyagira, Assistant Commissioner of Health Services for Adolescent and School Health, emphasises the need for comprehensive strategies in this area, stating, "Safe motherhood involves ensuring that every pregnancy is planned, safe, and supported."

Notably, she adds that "safe motherhood includes no teenage pregnancies," underscoring the importance of preventing early pregnancies to improve health outcomes for young girls.

Youth advocate Nakalema Immaculate highlights the importance of providing young people with essential life skills and educational opportunities. She asserts, "Young people must be equipped with life skills and given equal opportunities to complete school and access livelihood-skilling activities to break cycles of poverty."

This emphasis on education and empowerment reflects a growing understanding that such resources are critical in preventing teenage pregnancies and enhancing overall adolescent health.

Addressing the mental health consequences of teenage pregnancies is equally vital, as community support is crucial for fostering resilience among adolescents to reduce these Cases.

To effectively tackle the root causes of teenage pregnancies, Uganda is implementing innovative programs and emphasising continuous training for health workers.

The Ministry of Health is actively addressing significant barriers such as cultural norms, poverty, and limited access to education.

Initiatives like the Adolescent Health Information Toolkit and the Teenage Pregnancy Accountability Monitoring and Evaluation Framework aim to ensure that health services meet the needs of young people.

Dr. Tibenda, the District Health Officer of Rubirizi District, stresses the necessity of ongoing training for health professionals, stating, "As much as we have skilled health workers, there's a pressing need for continuous in-service training particularly on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) issues."

Through these collective efforts, Uganda is committed to strengthening community support for adolescent wellness, ultimately working towards a healthier future for its youth.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.