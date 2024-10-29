Uganda: Nyege Nyege Festival Responds to Apostle Grace Lubega With a Bible Verse

Nyege Nyege festival organizers have responded to recent calls from Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries to ban the annual event over claims of moral decay.

The organizers addressed Apostle Lubega's concerns by referencing Bible verses that celebrate the freedom to dance and enjoy life.

In their statement, they cited 2 Corinthians 3:17: "Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom," adding, "We hope that includes the freedom to dance a little."

They further expressed appreciation for community feedback, encouraging "open, respectful dialogue" to foster a shared understanding of Nyege Nyege's positive role in Uganda's cultural landscape.

Last week, during a sermon at the Railway Grounds in Jinja, Apostle Lubega declared that Nyege Nyege's presence in Jinja should come to an end.

Drawing on Philippians 2:10-11, which emphasises the authority of Jesus' name, he urged believers to oppose events like Nyege Nyege, which he views as promoting immorality.

"A time has come when people will try to enter the gates of Jinja city with Nyege Nyege, but the spiritual environment will not allow them," he preached, encouraging the crowd to cast out "ungodly festivals."

In its response, Nyege Nyege organizers acknowledged that the festival may not resonate with everyone but emphasised its role in bringing joy, supporting livelihoods, and enhancing Uganda's reputation as a culturally vibrant and welcoming destination.

With the festival dates approaching and voices on both sides speaking passionately, we now wait to see whether Nyege Nyege's spirit of freedom or the spirit of Lord against immorality will prevail in the heart of Jinja.