Uganda: Museveni Condemns Government Scientists As Traitors for Early Retirement Plans

29 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has strongly condemned government scientists' plans to take early retirement following recent salary enhancements.

In a statement on his social media platform, Museveni expressed disappointment and outrage, labeling the scientists as "traitors."

"I fought to improve your pay so that you work for your people in your field, not to facilitate your desertion and betrayal," Museveni stated.

"If you want to retire, you will go with your old miserable pay, and we shall employ younger people ready to work full term."

Museveni's remarks suggest frustration with scientists' apparent lack of commitment to serving the nation.

The president emphasized that improved compensation aimed to motivate scientists to contribute meaningfully, not abandon their duties.

The president's stern warning implies consequences for scientists opting for early retirement, highlighting tensions between scientific community expectations and government objectives.

