Uganda Prisons Empower Inmates Through Furniture Craftmanship

29 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Uganda Prisons Service has proudly furnished Makerere University's newly established Ivory Tower main boardroom with high-quality furniture crafted by inmate artisans.

"This partnership showcases our inmates' exceptional skills and craftsmanship, transforming lives and contributing to Uganda's development," said Frank Baine, Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson.

The collaboration underscores BUBU (Buying Uganda, Building Uganda) initiative's impact.

"By supporting local talent, Makerere University demonstrates vision and commitment to fostering excellence," Baine added.

Makerere University's vision aligns with Uganda Prisons Service's rehabilitation mission.

"Through initiatives like BUBU, we unlock opportunities for inmates' socioeconomic reintegration," emphasized Baine.

Baine says this partnership embodies Uganda's drive for self-sufficiency and skill development.

