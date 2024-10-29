South Africa: Operation Shanela Nets Over 15 000 Suspects

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested 15 298 suspects through Operation Shanela.

The arrests were made between Monday, 21 October and Sunday, 27 October. The recorded arrests are 2 479 more than the previous week.

Operation Shanela includes tracking operations, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, stop and searches, as well as tracing of wanted suspects.

All Shanela operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.

The following arrests were made:

3 015 wanted suspects were arrested, representing 1 042 more wanted suspects behind bars than the previous week. These suspects were wanted for various crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies.

146 suspects were arrested for murder. The majority of these suspects were arrested in the Eastern Cape (37), followed by Gauteng (33) and the Western Cape (30).

74 suspects were arrested for attempted murder.

213 suspects were arrested for rape. KwaZulu-Natal arrested the majority of these suspects (89 arrests).

1 380 suspects were arrested for assault GBH [grievous bodily harm] during this period.

197 drug dealers were arrested.

1 314 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs, with 646 of these suspects being arrested in the Western Cape.

123 suspects were arrested for being in the illegal possession of firearms. The majority of these suspects were arrested in the Western Cape (36), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (27) and Eastern Cape (24).

492 suspects were arrested for illegally dealing in liquor, with Mpumalanga arresting 124, while KwaZulu-Natal arrested 123 suspects.

478 drivers were arrested for drunken driving. The majority of these suspects were arrested in Gauteng (110), followed by the Western Cape (89).

Under recoveries and confiscations, police registered the following successes:

132 firearms were confiscated in the past week; 26 handguns were confiscated during police operations in the Western Cape; 23 were confiscated in KwaZulu-Natal, while 19 were confiscated in the Eastern Cape.

3 443 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.

78 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered, which is 21 more vehicles recovered during the previous week's operations.

Highlights of major takedowns and other successes include the following:

Police in Gauteng arrested a 23-year-old Mozambican national following the rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando East, Soweto on Monday, 21 October 2024. The suspect made his first appearance before the Protea Magistrates' Court last week.

The Ministry of Police officially signed a Cooperation Agreement with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, the last metro to join the collaborative initiative. This highlights the commitment between SAPS, the provincial government and eThekwini Metro to enhance safety and security within the region.

A prosecution-guided, multi-disciplinary operation, led by the Northern Cape Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, has resulted in the arrest of nine suspects. These suspects were arrested in Gauteng and the North West provinces, respectively. The syndicate is alleged to be involved in dealing with unpolished diamonds and fraud.

Police seized over 6 000 counterfeit items, worth more than R3 million, during an integrated takedown operation in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday, 25 October 2024. Among the items seized were pharmaceuticals, clothing, bags, watches and perfume.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested one suspect and are still searching for at least five others in connection with the killing of four people and the attempted murder of one person in Nyezane, Estcourt, on Sunday afternoon, 27 October 2024.

SAPS says police will continue with their operations by asserting the authority of the State to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country.