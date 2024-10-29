South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appoints New Arms Control Committee

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) to oversee South Africa's arms trade, in line with international standards.

The committee, chaired by Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, includes 11 Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who will serve a five-year term, with Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Andries Nel, as the Deputy Chairperson.

In a statement on Monday, the Presidency said the appointments were made in terms of Section 5(1) of the National Conventional Arms Control Act of 2002.

In terms of Section 4 of the Act, the mandate of the NCACC is to implement government policy regarding trade in conventional arms in order to establish, apply and ensure a legitimate, effective and transparent control process, which conforms to international law, and the guiding principles and criteria set out in the same law.

"The committee is responsible for the control and regulation of trade in conventional arms, and the protection of South Africa's economic and national security interests by ensuring adequate control of trade in conventional arms," the Presidency said.

The NCACC is also tasked with fostering national and international confidence in South Africa's arms control procedures.

The committee may conduct investigations, inspections and research related to conventional arms trade within or outside the country as needed.

President Ramaphosa has assigned these responsibilities to the newly appointed National Conventional Arms Control Committee which comprises:

- Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in The Presidency (Chairperson);

- Andries Nel, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development (Deputy Chairperson);

- Angie Motshekga, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans;

- Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation;

- Thembi Simelane, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development;

- Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Police;

- Dr Blade Nzimande, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation;

- Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition;

- Gen (Ret) Bantu Holomisa, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans;

- Dr David Masondo, Deputy Minister of Finance, and

- Alvin Botes, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

President Ramaphosa has extended his best wishes to the committee in fulfilling their mandate and contributing to South Africa's commitment to responsible arms control.