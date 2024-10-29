South Africa: President Ramaphosa Congratulates Incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his personal congratulations, along with those of the South African Government, to Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on her recent appointment as the next Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

Botchwey is set to begin her four-year term on 1 April 2025, leading the 56-member association.

In his message, President Ramaphosa conveyed his warm wishes and pledged support for her tenure, noting the Commonwealth's critical priorities set out at the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

"The recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting correctly identified climate resilience; sustainable peace and the peaceful resolution of all disputes, in accordance with international law, and increased intra-Commonwealth trade and investment as imperatives for our shared sustainability and prosperity.

"South Africa looks forward to the Secretary-General's guidance and stewardship in the advancement of these objectives, which align very strongly with South Africa's national development goals, as well as the vision for a better Africa and better world more broadly.

"I wish her well as she prepares to take on this important role," President Ramaphosa said.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent and equal sovereign States, with a combined population of 2.7 billion, of which more than 60% is aged 29 or under.

Encompassing both advanced and developing economies, it includes 33 small States, many of which are island nations.

The Commonwealth Secretariat assists member countries in strengthening democratic institutions, governance, justice and human rights. Its initiatives aim to enhance economic growth, trade, youth empowerment and resilience against global challenges like climate change, debt and inequality.

Support for these goals is further extended through a network of over 80 intergovernmental, civil society, cultural and professional organisations.