Ethiopian, NIDP Sign MOU Allowing Fayda ID to Be Used As Travel Document for Domestic Flights

29 October 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopia National ID Program (NIDP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on integrating their systems to facilitate the use of Fayda ID as a travel document for domestic travels.

In partnership with NIDP, Ethiopian Airlines is planning to introduce biometric passenger processing from booking up to boarding intending to improve passenger experience and operational efficiency.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia is implementing a foundational digital ID system using modern technology.

This digital ID initiative aims to enhance national peace and security, improve development planning, promote good governance, and reduce duplication of efforts.

Additionally, it seeks to eliminate the risk of exclusion in development projects, it was learned

