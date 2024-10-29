Sudan: Provision of Small Projects for Sudanese Refugees in Abache Started

Abeche, Chad — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in cooperation with the Humanitarian Aid Commission and the Central Committee for Refugees in Abeche, Chad, have begun providing small projects for the Sudanese refugees to contribute to improving their living conditions.

The implementation of these projects is supervised by engineer Radwan Al-Nour Nour-Eddin, Head of the Youth Committee in the Central Committee for Refugees.

A survey conducted by SUNA, revealed that the beneficiaries of these projects are appreciating this step, which provides them with a means of livelihood.

It is worth noting that the recipients of these projects receive training courses on how to manage the projects provided to them to ensure the continuity of the production and reliance on their returns.

SUNA learned that there is a significant number of citizens who have sought refuge in Chad due to the war staged by the outlaw Rapid Support Militia and its invasion of a number of safe areas since the beginning of the war, especially Darfur states.