Zimbabwe: Harare Hunts for Finance, Planning Bosses

29 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Harare City Council is hunting for a new finance boss after operating for eight years without one amid tussling among councillors over who controls council coffers.

The city is also searching for a director of urban planning services, a new post that arose after the President directed all local authorities to have fully-fledged planning departments to curb the mushrooming of haphazard settlements around the country.

In a notice, the city said the new finance boss should be able to provide strategic direction and leadership in the formulation and implementation of the council's goals, objectives and strategies.

Harare City Council said the finance director should also be able to manage financial processes to ensure a healthy and sustainable balance sheet for the council.

As for the director of urban planning services, the city is looking for someone with eight years of experience in a Local Government environment at a senior management level.

"The position exists to plan, organise and direct the overall operation of the urban planning department in the City of Harare," said the council.

