Kenya: Prime Suspect Arrested in Gruesome Murder of Wells Fargo HR Manager Willis Ayieko

Nairobi — A prime suspect has been arrested in the gruesome murder of Wells Fargo Human Resources Manager Willis Ayieko, whose body was discovered after he was abducted in Siaya last Friday.

Ayieko's mutilated body was found dumped in a stream in Gem, Siaya County.

CCTV footage later captured two men abandoning his Ford Ranger double-cabin pickup at a fuel station in Sabatia, then casually walking away and taking a motorbike.

A week after the killing, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced the arrest of the prime suspect, identified as Victor Ouma Okoth.

He was apprehended in Dandora, Nairobi, after forensic evidence placed him at the crime scene.

"The suspect, who is currently held at Muthaiga Police Station, was placed at the scene of the crime through forensic analysis," the DCI said in a statement posted on its official X account. The investigation is led by a joint team from DCI's Homicide, CRIB, and Operations units.

Investigators believe Ouma was among those who abducted, tortured, and killed Ayieko, whose body showed signs of severe brutality, including his ears being cut off and eyes gouged out.

Ayieko was last seen after attending a funeral in Gem on Friday night. He was headed to Kakamega for a family gathering the next day. When he didn't arrive, his family raised the alarm, fearing something had happened to him en route.

Ayieko's family remains devastated and searching for answers. "We are heartbroken by his death. He was a peaceful man with no known enemies, and we don't understand why anyone would do this to him," a family member said.

Though the motive remains unclear, detectives view the arrest of the prime suspect as a significant breakthrough in solving the case.