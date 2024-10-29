Tunisia: 'Many Cases Need to Be Decided Within Reasonable Timeframe to Achieve Desired Justice,' Says President of Republic

Tunis — President Kais Saied stressed the need to decide on many cases within a reasonable time, saying during a meeting with Justice Minister Leila Jaffel on Monday that "judicial time is an important element in achieving the desired justice".

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, Saied explained that procedures are designed to achieve a fair trial and are not an end in themselves or a justification for many cases to remain stalled for years.

The President also emphasised the role of the judiciary at this stage in Tunisia's history, particularly in "bringing to justice all those who have sinned against the Tunisian people".

He stressed that "a just judiciary is one of the main pillars of the state, so that every legitimate person can enjoy their full and undiminished rights".