Tunisia: 'Many Cases Need to Be Decided Within Reasonable Timeframe to Achieve Desired Justice,' Says President of Republic

28 October 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied stressed the need to decide on many cases within a reasonable time, saying during a meeting with Justice Minister Leila Jaffel on Monday that "judicial time is an important element in achieving the desired justice".

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, Saied explained that procedures are designed to achieve a fair trial and are not an end in themselves or a justification for many cases to remain stalled for years.

The President also emphasised the role of the judiciary at this stage in Tunisia's history, particularly in "bringing to justice all those who have sinned against the Tunisian people".

He stressed that "a just judiciary is one of the main pillars of the state, so that every legitimate person can enjoy their full and undiminished rights".

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.