Tunisia: President of Republic Meets PM, Stresses Need to Speed Up Preparation of Bills in All Areas

Tunis — President Kais Saied stressed during a meeting with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at the Carthage Palace on Monday the need to speed up the preparation of several draft laws in all areas, particularly in the social field, in order to finally break with a legal system that is not suited to this stage in Tunisia's history.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made by the government in recent days, according to a statement from the presidency.

The President of the Republic stressed the need to continue the purge of the administration and to "select officials not only on the basis of their competence, but also on the basis of their commitment to a construction project that responds to the will of the Tunisian people and that can be achieved in the shortest possible time".

He stressed that "there will be no hesitation in replacing and holding accountable any official who does not live up to the level of responsibility and moderation and who does not set an example".

Many public institutions are not functioning properly and "a number of those responsible for managing them have not grasped the historical moment that Tunisia is living through," he said, adding that "those who are outside history cannot be active in writing a new history for Tunisia.