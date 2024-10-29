Somalia: Roads in Mogadishu Closed for Mourning Event Led By Prime Minister Hamza

29 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Today, major thoroughfares in Mogadishu, including the stretch from Zoobe to Km 4, routes to Medina Hospital, and the path to Bula Hubey, were closed to vehicular traffic, impacting the morning commute and prompting residents to navigate the city via side streets on foot.

The road closures are in place due to a mourning event at Medina Hospital, where Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre is commemorating victims of the twin blasts at the Zoobe intersection that occurred on October 29, 2022.

The event has not only halted traffic but also brought to light the challenges faced by the local Bajaj (tuk-tuk) drivers.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, some drivers expressed frustration over the lack of prior notification for these closures, which significantly hampers their ability to earn a livelihood.

They urged authorities to provide advance notice and ensure that during such times, they are not harassed by traffic officials.

This pattern of road closures in anticipation of high-profile movements, particularly when leaders like Prime Minister Hamza venture outside the presidential office or airport, has become a frequent occurrence, leading to widespread traffic disruptions in the Somali capital.

