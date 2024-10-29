Somalia Engages Germany On Security, Defends Sovereignty Amid Regional Shifts

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, hosted Germany's Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Heiko Nitzschke, at Villa Gaashaandhigga on Saturday, signaling a deep dive into regional security dynamics.

The meeting, focused on counter-terrorism efforts against Al-Shabaab, the transition from the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), and Ethiopia's actions concerning Somalia's sovereignty.

The discussions underscored Somalia's commitment to tackling security challenges head-on while navigating complex regional politics.

Minister Nur emphasized Somalia's stance on defending its national integrity against any sovereignty violations, amid the backdrop of evolving military and political landscapes in the Horn of Africa.

This high-level dialogue comes at a pivotal time, with Somalia seeking to strengthen its defense capabilities and international partnerships.

The meeting with Ambassador Nitzschke is seen as part of broader efforts to ensure alignment with Somalia's security priorities and to foster cooperation in counter-terrorism operations, which remain critical for stability in the region.