South Africa: Select Committee On Agriculture to Receive a Briefing From Ag On Audit Outcomes of Dalrd

29 October 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform, and Mineral Resources will today receive a briefing from the Office of the Auditor-General on the audit outcomes of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

Details for the meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Time: 10:00am

Venue: Committee Room 2, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town

Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Women Youth and Persons With Disabilities will consider a petition from #TeamFreeSanitaryPads.

Details for the meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Time: 10:00am

Venue: Virtual Platform

