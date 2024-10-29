South Africa: Joint Committees to Elect Co-Chairpersons

document

Parliament — As part of establishing the structures of the 7th Parliament, joint committees will meet on Tuesday, 29 October, to elect committee Chairpersons.

The Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament will elect two co-chairpersons from among its members. The committee comprises MPs from the National Assembly (NA) and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and was established in terms of the Joint Rules of Parliament. It has the powers afforded to parliamentary committees under sections 56 and 69 of the Constitution.

DETAILS OF THE MEETING:

Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Time: 13:00-14:00

Venue: Committee Room M46, Ground Floor, Marks Building, Parliament

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence will also elect co-chairpersons from its NA and NCOP members. The committee is constitutionally mandated to exercise oversight over the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and its subsidiaries by investigating and making recommendations on the SANDF's budget, functioning, organisation, armaments, policy, morale, and state of preparedness.

DETAILS OF THE MEETING:

Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Time: 13:00-14:00

Venue: Committee Room M314, 3rd Floor, Marks Building, Parliament

The Constitutional Review Committee will convene at 13:00 in Committee Room M514, in the Marks Building at Parliament, to elect its chairpersons. As stipulated in Rule 102 (2) of the Joint Rules of Parliament, the committee's responsibility is to consider any constitutional matter relating to reviewing the Constitution.

Lastly, a meeting to conclude the establishment of the Multi-Party Women's Caucus will also be convened at 13:00 at the Good Hope Chamber in Parliament. This committee will elect a chairperson, deputy chairperson and five-member steering committee. The committee comprises female MPs from various political parties represented in both Houses of Parliament.

Media wishing to attend any of these committee meetings physically should send their details (full name, name of media house, ID or passport number) to Mr Xihlamariso Ngoveni by 12:00 at xngoveni@parliament.gov.za.

Members of the public may follow the proceedings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408) via the live stream on Parliament's YouTube channel, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) pages. Please see the links below.

You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

