Zimbabwe: Pfumvudza Programme Hits a Snag As Govt Fails to Pay Suppliers Over U.S.$300 Million

THE government-initiated agricultural scheme Pfumvudza/Intwasa for vulnerable farmers across the country is facing financial constraints with the government failing to pay suppliers over US$300 million.

This has resulted in delays in input importation and delivery to farmers.

Giving oral evidence in Parliament, on Monday, Lands Ministry Secretary Obert Jiri said in terms of the Pfumvudza programme, the ministry was not yet fully ready due to challenges associated with financing.

"We have out there 50% of our seed, 49% of our compound D and C fertilizers in stock. The seeds, we have all of it except some imported traditional grains.

"The main challenge on the Pfumvudza scheme is certainly the financing of this. Our contractors are owed in the excess of more than US$300 million for the 2020-2021 season, 2021-2022 season, 2022-2023 season, and to date, Jiri said.

He added: "So the delay in the movement of inputs is really because of the legacy debt which I know that after SADC conference funds are now turned to supporting agriculture so that we prepare for the season."

"It has been happening slowly, we haven't been able to move about 50 per cent of the fertiliser which is the major input, we think that we should be done if resources are availed today we should be done by mid-November, we should be able to move all the inputs."

Jiri, however, said the ministry had been able to move about 50% of the fertilizer, which is the major bulk input to farmers.

"We think that we should be done, if resources are found today, we should be done moving the fertilizer by mid-November, and we should be able to move all the inputs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So our preparedness is that we are moving with what we are able to do outside the resource requirement, particularly to pay suppliers and also the transporters.

"The transporters who transport food aid also transport inputs. When we do not pay them, they also do not have the resources to move.

"So this is what is the major problem now. The transporters cannot move the inputs and the suppliers can't move because they are old. So we are prepared, we are getting there.," Jiri added.

Jiri promised committee members that by the end of this week, all the seeds required will be out on the farms, except mainly traditional grains, which some of it has to be imported.

The Pfumvudza programme supports over 1.6 million vulnerable households for maize, sunflower, small grains and soya beans production.

The past season was dry due to the Elnino-induced drought phenomenon but weather experts expect rains above normal average, giving hope to millions who are surviving on aid.

Members of the committee raised concerns over the abuse of government-initiated programme resources.