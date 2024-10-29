Zimbabwe: Herd Boy Jailed 15 Years for Raping Employer's Daughter

29 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

A 20-year-old man from Magunje was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping his employer's daughter on different occasions.

The man appeared before the Karoi Magistrates' Courts facing two counts of rape.

Sometime in March 2024, the man who was employed as a herd boy met the complainant (12) who was his employer's daughter coming from school.

He dragged her into a nearby bush and raped her. The man fled the scene after committing the offence.

He also raped the complainant on another day in the same month of March as they were working in a tobacco barn before threatening to assault her if she told her mother about the offence.

Sometime in May 2024 the man also fondled the complainant's breasts and she told her mother about the incident.

The complainant's mother ordered the man to desist from such behaviour. The rape incidents came to light when the complainant fell pregnant and she told her mother of the offences.

A police report was made leading to the arrest of the man.

