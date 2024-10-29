Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Await Fate

Zimbabwe national senior women's football team, the Mighty Warriors have their fingers crossed as they hope to see a favourable outcome between Mozambique and Lesotho in the COSAFA Women's Challenge this afternoon.

The Mighty Warriors will progress to the regional fiesta's semi-final if Lesotho beats Mozambique by at most two goals in Gqeberha, South Africa where the 14-team contest is taking place.

There are only three teams in Group D and only the pool winners will advance to the last four.

The Mighty Warriors have three points from two games after losing 1-0 to Mozambique and winning 3-0 against Leaotho.

That means Mozambique will progress to the semis if they avoid a defeat in today's duel against Lesotho who need to win by at least four goals to guarantee their progress.

If Lesotho wins 1-0 or 2-0, Zimbabwe will take the semis podium.

Zimbabwe are hopeful although it's not in their hands.

The team got a boost from South Africa-based Zimbabwean company Zororo-Phumulani before they massacred Lesotho on Sunday.

The funeral services entity has pledged to do more if the Mighty Warriors stay in the tournament.

"We have always supported the national teams participating in South Africa.

"We donated some goodies to the players as a way to spur them ahead of their clash against Lesotho," said Tendai Mangoti, Zororo-Phumulani's chief marketing executive.

"We have set aside a significant budget to help the team if they progress to the semis. We wish them the best."