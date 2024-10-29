Kenya: President Ruto and CIA Director Discuss Enhanced Security Cooperation Against Terrorism

29 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto held a meeting with CIA Director William Burns at State House on Monday.

According to a statement from State House, the discussions focused on enhancing security cooperation to address terrorism threats and related challenges.

During the meeting, President Ruto emphasized that peace and security in the region have significantly improved due to close collaboration with global partners.

"As a result, we have substantially rolled back the threats of terrorism, radicalization, violent extremism, and organized crime," he stated.

He reiterated the leadership's commitment to remaining vigilant against these destabilizing crimes, underscoring the importance of safeguarding the gains made in peace, stability, democracy, and economic growth.

