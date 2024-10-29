South Africa: Police Confiscate Drugs With an Estimated Street Value of R1 Million in Parow

29 October 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In the fight against the dealing and use of drugs in the Western Cape, police officers from the Anti-Economical and Extortion Task Team continued to root out the illegal trade of drugs in this province.

Due to the perseverance of the police members they responded to information of a possible distribution point for drugs. In the early hours of Tuesday 29 October 2024, a multi-disciplinary team responded to intelligence driven information and approached a residence in Parow. Upon entering the house, a search ensued which resulted in the recovery of a consignment of drugs with an estimated street value of R1 million. They detained a 42-year-old foreign national for dealing in drugs.

Once charged the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Parow Magistrates' court on the mentioned charge.

