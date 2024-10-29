Africa CDC Strengthens Efforts to Combat Viral Hepatitis in Africa, Focuses On Madagascar

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is accelerating efforts to tackle viral hepatitis, a major public health threat responsible for an estimated 1.3 million deaths globally in 2022, nearly a quarter of which were in Africa.

With support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Africa CDC's Continental Viral Hepatitis Program is working toward the World Health Organization's 2030 viral hepatitis elimination targets.

In a recent assessment in Madagascar, Africa CDC specialists evaluated the country's capacity to combat viral hepatitis following the launch of Madagascar's first Viral Hepatitis National Strategic Plan (2024-2028).

Key goals of this strategic plan include expanding access to hepatitis diagnostics and treatment, advocating for increased domestic funding for hepatitis programs, and evaluating the feasibility of incorporating a Hepatitis B birth dose into routine immunisation schedules to protect infants from the virus.

"This week's discussions highlighted a critical path forward in Madagascar's commitment to viral hepatitis elimination," Africa CDC stated on X. The organisation emphasised its commitment to tailored, sustainable approaches to effectively respond to Africa's unique health landscape.

As viral hepatitis continues to impact millions across the continent, Africa CDC's ongoing efforts with partners such as KOICA signal significant progress toward a healthier, hepatitis-free Africa.