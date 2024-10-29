Uganda: We Are Preparing Gen Muhoozi to Be the Next President-Kabanda

Daudi Kabanda has sparked fresh discussions about Uganda's political succession by referring to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as a "standby generator" in readiness to assume the presidency.

Kabanda, the MP for Kasambya County, made the analogy while hinting at plans to support Gen. Muhoozi's potential leadership in Uganda's top office.

The metaphor suggests that Gen. Muhoozi is being positioned to step in should Museveni, who has led Uganda since 1986, decide to pass on the leadership baton.

His remarks align with recent activities from the Muhoozi Project, a movement advocating for Gen. Muhoozi as Museveni's successor, suggesting that his role in the nation's leadership is being seriously considered.

Currently a senior officer in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen. Muhoozi has gained a significant public profile, often taking to social media to share his thoughts on national and global affairs. His outspoken online presence has occasionally stirred diplomatic responses, underscoring his growing political relevance in Uganda.

Kabanda's comment has drawn a variety of responses from across Uganda's political spectrum. Critics claim that grooming Muhoozi for the presidency reflects a dynastic strategy, while supporters argue that his succession could ensure stability.

Key opposition figures, including NUP leader Bobi Wine, have previously warned against the idea of a Museveni family dynasty, urging that Uganda's leadership should be democratically decided.

Muhoozi's public image remains divisive; while some Ugandans see him as a promising future leader, others worry about the implications of a potential family handover in politics.

With the next Ugandan elections slated for 2026, Kabanda's statement has added momentum to discussions on the country's political future.

Though Muhoozi has yet to formally declare presidential ambitions, Kabanda's remarks indicate that preparations for a leadership transition may be underway, setting a pivotal stage for Uganda's political path forward.