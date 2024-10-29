Uganda: UNHCR Highlights Refugees' Desire to Return Home Amid Persisting Insecurity

29 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has emphasised that most refugees worldwide wish to return to their home countries, but ongoing insecurity and conflict often prevent them from doing so.

In a recent social media post, UNHCR pointed out the harsh reality facing millions of displaced people: while many yearn for a chance to rebuild their lives back home, instability continues to make safe returns unattainable.

According to UNHCR's mid-year trends report, global displacement figures are at an all-time high, with over 110 million individuals forcibly uprooted due to violence, persecution, and human rights abuses.

Among them, a significant portion remains eager to go back, despite the daunting challenges of rebuilding war-torn communities and ensuring long-term security.

"Most refugees want to return to their countries, but home is often out of reach due to ongoing insecurity," the UNHCR stated in its post.

The agency continues to work with host countries and international partners to address the needs of displaced people, providing shelter, food, and access to healthcare.

In parallel, UNHCR advocates for peace initiatives in conflict zones, encouraging global support to create conditions that enable voluntary, safe, and sustainable returns.

UNHCR's recent call underscores a humanitarian priority: the need for a concerted effort to resolve conflicts and restore security so refugees can rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

