Tanzania Takes Huge Leap in Cancer Treatment

TANZANIAN cancer patients stand to benefit from a new partnership between Hosplan and India's Apollo Cancer Centre which aims to bring advanced treatments to the country.

Through a recent symposium held at Muhimbili National Hospital, medical professionals were introduced to new medications for treating blood and solid tumours.

Speaking at the symposium, Hematologist at Apollo Cancer Centre Mumbai, India, Dr Punit Jain, said that these new medications for treating blood cancers are primarily aimed at empowering local healthcare professionals to provide better care.

"We want to empower Tanzanian healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools necessary to deliver world-class cancer care. By sharing expertise and introducing advanced treatment protocols, the partnership aims to bridge the gap in cancer care and improve patient outcomes," said Dr Jain.

He added, "Our presence in Tanzania is a testament to our commitment to global health, through knowledge exchange and collaboration, we aim to establish Tanzania as a centre of excellence for cancer care in the region."

Solid tumour is an abnormal mass of tissue that usually does not contain cysts or liquid areas they may be benign (not cancer), or malignant (cancer).

Coordinator of Healthcare Services at Hosplan-Tanzania, Dr Nimrod Mtangwa, said that to ensure the provision of quality care to cancer patients.

"Hosplan has organised various symposia and health camps to facilitate knowledge exchange between Tanzanian and Indian cancer experts," he said.

Dr Heri Tungaraza, a Tanzanian oncologist, expressed enthusiasm about the new medications.

"These drugs represent a significant leap forward in cancer therapy," he said. "Their efficacy and reduced side effects offer hope to countless patients and have fewer side effects compared to chemotherapy,"

Scientists worldwide, including those at Apollo Cancer Centre, have made significant progress in developing innovative cancer treatments. Immunotherapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and CAR-T cell therapy, have shown promise in targeting and eliminating cancer cells.