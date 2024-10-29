Ethiopia: Over 700 Families At Bakelo Camp in Amhara Region Struggle As Aid Runs Dry

Addis Abeba — Over 714 households in the Bakelo IDP camp in Debre-Berhan city, Amhara region, are struggling as food aid and humanitarian assistance have been abruptly halted.

Camp residents told Addis Standard that the aid cutoff is due to their refusal to return to their hometowns in the Oromia region.

Melese Getahun, a displaced individual living in the camp, revealed that over 5,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the center are currently receiving government assistance. However, he noted that support for the remaining 714 families has been terminated.

Melese explained that while some displaced individuals were previously repatriated, those who remained due to safety concerns are now being denied aid. "These displaced individuals from the Oromia region, currently sheltered at Bakelo, are not being recognized as displaced persons," he added. "Their names have been removed from the list, further complicating their situation."

In addition to those who declined relocation due to security concerns, IDPs in Bakelo have also reported a significant disruption in humanitarian aid for the entire displaced community within the center.

Aklilu Getachew, an IDP in Bakelo, informed Addis Standard that there is a shortage of food supplies in the camp following the cessation of assistance previously provided by humanitarian organizations.

"There is a shortage of food in the camp. Previously, there were organizations that provided private food assistance, but they are no longer present," Aklilu stated. "Currently, the only support we receive from the government is assistance given every 45 days."

Aklilu stated that the reason for the discontinuation of previous humanitarian support for women and vulnerable individuals remains unclear.

"Coordinating assistance for such a large number of individuals has become increasingly challenging," he added.

Melese also reported that the displaced population at Bakelo is now surviving on mutual support following the cessation of aid from humanitarian organizations.

According to a UN report, approximately 23,000 displaced individuals are currently residing in three camps within Debre Berhan, while an additional 7,700 individuals are dispersed throughout the city without adequate shelter or support.

In the Amhara region alone, 418,000 IDPs currently seek refuge in over 88 designated centers and among host communities.

A recent report by the Ethiopia Protection Cluster (EPC), a consortium comprising government institutions, UN agencies, donors, and national and international NGOs, indicated that efforts are underway to facilitate the return of displaced persons to their areas of origin.

The report states that nearly 4,300 IDPs have returned from the Amhara region to the Oromia region, specifically to the East and West Wollega, as well as the West Shewa zones, in three phases between February and May 2024.

However, this number remains significantly below the target of returning between 60,000 and 70,000 IDPs from the Amhara and Benishangul Gumuz regions to their original locations in Oromia.

In March 2024, Addis Standard reported that over 1,000 displaced individuals residing in various shelters within the Amhara region were forcibly returned to their native villages in the Oromia region, despite expressing concerns.

Upon their return to their hometowns, these returnees discovered that their villages in the Oromia region remained embroiled in turmoil and conflict.

Consequently, some have opted to return to their previous shelters, while others have chosen to remain in their hometowns despite the ongoing turmoil.

Yusuf Mohammed, one of the returnees who was displaced from East Wollega Zone and sheltered in Debre Birhan, told Addis Standard that the situation he found upon returning to his village was different from what he was told and expected."

"We departed from the shelter in February 2024," he recalled. "I returned with a group of 33 individuals."

Yusuf noted that since their return, they have encountered difficulties in receiving assistance from the local administration.

Despite the district's claim that the shelter was closed, the displaced individuals discovered upon arrival that it was a poorly constructed makeshift structure," he stated. "We are now surviving on a monthly ration of 15 kilos of flour provided by Leka Dulecha district administration."

Yusuf stated that after the district administration assisted the returnees in the temporary shelter, they advised them to seek accommodation with relatives. However, he noted that most returnees lack any relatives to turn to for support.

"We have been paying rent for a house since our arrival," he stated. "There are no employment opportunities available. We have been selling a portion of our monthly flour ration to cover the rent expenses."

Yusuf, emphasizing the severity of the food shortage, appealed to both the government and non-governmental organizations for urgent assistance. "We ask the government to look into our situation," he underscored.