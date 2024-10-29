Ethiopia: Flight Disruptions Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Hinder Ethiopia's Efforts to Repatriate Citizens From Lebanon

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that flight disruptions, amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, have hampered efforts to repatriate Ethiopian citizens, despite more than 5,000 Ethiopians having registered to return home.

Ambassador Nebiyat Getachew, spokesperson for the Ministry, told VOA that evacuating citizens, particularly those lacking proper travel documents, has become increasingly difficult due to the conflict, which has led to significant disruptions in flights and movement across the region.

Nebiyat highlighted that, while over 150,000 Ethiopians are legally registered and primarily employed in Lebanon, many face considerable challenges in repatriation.

He explained that the Lebanese government enforces strict residency laws, which often result in fines for those who have overstayed their visas or lack legal residency, further complicating their return.

Despite the challenges, the spokesperson reported that 125 Ethiopians who were facing difficult circumstances in Lebanon have already been successfully repatriated. "With all the complications in Lebanon, we're striving hard with all possibilities to repatriate our citizens," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously reported the successful repatriation of 51 Ethiopians to Addis Abeba, where they were welcomed by senior officials. At that time, the Ministry indicated that efforts were ongoing to bring more nationals back from Lebanon.

Earlier in October 2024, the National Committee, chaired by State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, stated it was exploring "various options" to ensure the safe return of Ethiopians affected by the security situation in Lebanon.