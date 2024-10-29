South Africa: Disability Grant Applicant Collapses - Sassa Responds to Our Story

This is a response to the article published in GroundUp News on 23 October 2024 : Disability Grant applicant collapses in long queue at SASSA office

SASSA Western Cape requested a right of reply as we were never contacted for official comment.

Furthermore, the article fails to include essential context. In the article, it is stated that: Client was in the queue for his medical assessment when he collapsed. It further states that "an ambulance was called, but it only arrived an hour later at 11:30am".

SASSA management on site, confirmed that an ambulance was immediately called at 10h17 to provide medical assistance. However, the ambulance only arrived at 11H25. It is unfortunate that the client had a seizure whilst waiting to be assisted. His aunt who accompanied him on the day, alluded to the fact that the client had not taken his medication as prescribed.

Note that the client has been booked for a scheduled medical assessment for his Disability Grant application on 22 November 2024.

In response to clients sleeping over at the contact point for assistance. This is purely the choice of the client. An appointment system was implemented at all SASSA offices to ensures that all clients are assisted and at no point is it necessary for clients to sleep over.

SASSA operates from 07h30-16h00, Monday to Friday. During working hours, ablution facilities are available for beneficiaries. After hours SASSA contact points are closed like all other public service departments. Clients who choose to sleep over will not have access to any ablution facilities after working hours.

The issue of clients being charged to keep their place in line is not ethical. Again, however, this is beyond the scope of SASSA's control. (SASSA clients are informed that SASSA services are free).

Beneficiary Belinda Fritz told Groundup that she was among about 100 people who has spent the night on the pavement. She arrived from Delft on Monday at 5pm. SASSA offices close at 4pm. The beneficiary would not be assisted after hours.

The MPL interviewed on site, Wendy Kaizer-Philander, stated that she would report the issues to the provincial social development ministry and involve the SA Human Rights Commission.

It is expected that where SASSA experiences challenges in the provision of services, the Department of Social Development (Political Office Bearer or Administration Executive) would step in to assist SASSA. (Constitutionally, the department is the mother body of SASSA.)

SASSA is available for any engagement on possible support interventions.

It will be appreciated if SASSA is engaged first, prior to escalation to any other platform.

SASSA urges readers to consider the broader context surrounding this issue, which includes interventions made by SASSA to manage high influxes, immediate assistance to the client who had an epileptic seizure and the aspect of sleep overs.

At all SASSA Offices clients with disabilities, the old, frail and mothers with infants are considered vulnerable. They are given preferential treatment in a special queue and official(s) are assigned to prioritise this group daily.

It is vital for public discourse that all sides of the story are represented fairly.

Wahab is SASSA's director of marketing and communication in the Western Cape.