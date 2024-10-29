Ethiopia's Green Development Playing Big Role in Promoting Public Health

It is difficult to prioritize health without creating a safe environment. Conversely, without a healthy environment, one may not stay long in life or lead a healthy life. In other words, health and the environment are two sides of a coin.

Human health is closely tied to the environment people live in, so efforts to protect the ecosystem directly or indirectly contribute to promoting health. Recognizing its numerous benefits, Ethiopia has been actively promoting environmental protection both locally and internationally for several years.

By providing due space for environmental health, Ethiopia achieved exemplary success in reducing the child mortality rate from 1000 to 78 simply by creating a safe and conducive environment in the previous Millennium Development Goals.

Healthy environment has the potential to prevent nearly a quarter of the global burden of disease. The COVID-19 pandemic serves as a stark reminder of the intricate relationship between people and our planet.

Clean air, a stable climate, sufficient water, proper sanitation and hygiene, safe chemical use, protection from radiation, healthy workplaces, sustainable agricultural practices, health-supportive urban areas, and preserved natural environments are all essential for good health.

Inadequate access to safe water, poor sanitation, and hygiene are still leading environmental causes of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) and significant risk factors for diarrheal mortality globally. Diarrhea, a common childhood infection, is often caused by gastrointestinal infections spread through contaminated food or water, or poor hygiene practices.

In Ethiopia, diarrheal disease remains a major public health concern, with a prevalence of 12% in 2016 and 13% of child deaths attributed to diarrhea. Recent studies suggest a higher prevalence of 22%, indicating a potential increase in under-five mortality due to diarrhea.

The burden of infectious diseases like diarrhea contributes to high rates of stunted growth in low-income settings. Stunting, a prevalent form of chronic under nutrition, affects over one in five children globally, with higher rates in low- and middle-income countries.

Ethiopia continues to struggle with childhood under nutrition, with a stunting prevalence of 37% despite notable declines. Stunting has long-term consequences, including higher mortality, lower education attainment, and reduced economic productivity in adults.

There is a cyclical relationship between childhood under nutrition and diarrheal disease. Under nutrition weakens the immune system, increasing susceptibility to infections like diarrhea, which in turn exacerbates under nutrition due to reduced appetite and mal absorption.

Identifying factors and interventions targeting stunting and diarrhea can have mutual benefits. The WHO framework on childhood stunting emphasizes a multi-sectoral approach to address poor diet quality, infections, and societal factors contributing to under nutrition.

While evidence on the effectiveness of WASH interventions in reducing childhood stunting is mixed, promoting improved WASH practices remains crucial for child nutrition, health, and development. The Sustainable Development Goals recognize WASH as central to development, aiming for universal access by 2030.

Working against climate change is another focus for Ethiopia, as it aims to improve the health of its citizens. Understanding the socioeconomic impact it could have on human life, Ethiopia has been giving serious attention to climate action. By mobilizing the general public, Ethiopia is now a model for Africa and other parts of the world in making climate mitigation by simply planting trees.

For instance, the nation has planted more than 50 billion tree seedlings in two phases of the campaign. During the first phase of the initiative, the country was able to plant 25 billion seedlings of agroforestry, forestry, and ornamental varieties, surpassing the set ceiling by mobilizing more than 20 million people in four years. The country also launched the second phase of the initiative to plant another 25 billion tree seedlings in four years.

As a consequence, this broad green culture has taken root, matured, and flourished during the last five years, resulting in a major decrease in the pace of deforestation and the formation of new forests. These new forests will be critical in carbon sequestration as Ethiopia moves forward in its attempts to combat climate change.

As a result of its engagement, Ethiopia will be able to advocate for its unique needs and concerns connected to climate change through green legacy projects. The upcoming COP29 is also vital for the world to share the vision of Ethiopia's Green Legacy program, which aims to tackle climate change and deforestation by planting billions of trees. This enormous reforestation initiative not only aids in mitigating the effects of climate change but also adds to the country's long-term development goals.

By actively participating in global climate negotiations like COP29 and implementing domestic initiatives like the Green Legacy, Ethiopia is demonstrating its commitment to addressing climate change and promoting environmental sustainability. These efforts not only benefit Ethiopia but also contribute to global efforts to combat climate change and protect the planet for future generations.

Ethiopia's Green Legacy initiative is critical to battling climate change and avoiding and managing global carbon emissions. Nigeria's Environmental Protection State Minister, Dr. Iziaq Salako, who participated in last year's COP 28, stated that Ethiopia, through its climate action activities, has conveyed a powerful message to the international community to fight climate change. Ethiopia is a place where a significant message has been conveyed, urging people all around the world to return to nature. Ethiopia's Green Initiative, which is working to save the globe from the crisis of climate change, is an excellent example to follow.

Dr. Maria Nera, Director of Environment, Climate Change, and Health at the World Health Organization, said that Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative is a key driver of environmental development and health improvements. Dr. Maria Nera highlighted the challenges posed by climate change and seasonal fluctuations, emphasizing the importance of initiatives like Ethiopia's Green Legacy to combat climate change sustainably.

Ethiopia's achievement of planting 40 billion saplings in six years showcases its commitment to building a climate-resilient economy and environmental stewardship. The increase in forest cover to 23.6% demonstrates Ethiopia's dedication to environmental sustainability.

Protecting water bodies is crucial for reducing waterborne diseases and climate-related health issues. The Green Legacy Initiative, focused on tree planting and afforestation, plays a vital role in safeguarding health by mitigating climate change and protecting water resources.

Dr. Maria emphasized that Ethiopia's initiative sets a global example for mitigating climate change and protecting biodiversity. Planting saplings not only benefits the environment but also reduces air pollution, lowers the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and contributes to overall health.

Ethiopia's efforts to improve maternal and child health, reduce mortality rates, and increase vaccine access are commendable. The WHO will continue to support Ethiopia in these initiatives to enhance health coverage and public health protection.

