South Sudan: Life On the Levee South Sudan

29 October 2024
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Geneva)
press release

South Sudan is currently facing one of its worst floods in recent decades. In Old Fangak, where teams from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are working, only mud dykes protect the town's thousands of inhabitants from submersion.

Watch video here

Read the original article on MSF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Medecins Sans Frontieres. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.